Zionist regime could not achieve its goals: Hamas

The current condition of Resistance and its military leaders is good, an Arab news station Arabi 21 quoted Khaled Mashal as saying on Saturday.

In his remarks, the Hamas official expressed hope that the war in Gaza would not prolong; meanwhile, the Resistance movement as he said is ready for a long-term war.

Expressing regret over the killing of civilians by the Zionist regime, Mashal said human situation in Gaza is painful but cannot hinder the Resistance from continuing.

Speaking about the Zionist possible scenario to be made in the future, the Hamas official said the Resistance champions will foil the enemy’s all plots.

“After the war, the governance of Gaza will not reflect the interests of the enemy anymore.”

Nearly 15,000 Palestinians including children and women have been killed since the start of Al Aqsa Storm operation in Gaza on October 7.

endNewsMessage1