Hamas committed to truce deal if Israel is: Ismail Haniyeh

Haniyeh said on Friday that the victims of the war in Gaza are the price of freedom, liberation, and independence, according to the Aljazeera news television network.

Hamas had on Wednesday announced a ceasefire with the Zionist regime. The truce went into force on Friday morning.

Under the ceasefire, 200 trucks of medical aid and four fuel trucks will enter the Gaza Strip daily.

Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the Zionist regime on October 7 in retaliation for the regime’s occupation and crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Israel waged a bloody war on Gaza that has so far killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including at least 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

