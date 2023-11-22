Hamas announces truce deal with Israeli regime, warns hands of resistance ‘on the trigger’

“After difficult and complicated negotiations over many days, we announce, with the help and success granted by Allah Almighty, the reaching of the agreement of a humanitarian truce (a temporary ceasefire) for a duration of four days with diligent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts,” Hamas said in a statement early on Wednesday.

The truce deal, according to the statement, stipulates the cessation of fire from both sides, the stopping of all military activities of the occupation army in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the halt of the movement of its military vehicles infiltrating the Gaza Strip.

“As we announce the reaching of the truce agreement, we affirm that our hands will remain on the trigger, and our victorious brigades will remain on the lookout to defend our people and defeat the occupation and aggression,” Hamas asserted.

The statement also said that the truce includes the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian, relief, medical, and fuel aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip, without exception.

It also includes the “release of 50 of the occupation detainees, women and children under 19 years old, in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under 19 years old from among our people from the occupation prisons, all according to seniority,” the Palestinian resistance movement added.

endNewsMessage1