​Israel is not able to confront Yemenis: expert

Yemen has publicly said that it considers Israel's interests as legitimate targets, and that is why they have declared war against the Zionist regime, Jalal Cheraqi told ILNA.

Israel's targets in Yemen are not in Tel Aviv's crosshairs, and the fact is that Israel will not be able to confront the Yemenis in the current situation, the expert noted.

“The fact that Israel is targeting hospitals and medical centers in the current situation shows that it has not been able to record any achievements in its favor and has not even achieved its desired goals,” he added.

