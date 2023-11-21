Hamas says closing in on truce deal with Israel

According to Reuters, Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday that Hamas had delivered its response to the Qatari side and other mediators.

The Zionist regime’s media revealed earlier that the war cabinet has given its green light to respective authorities to conclude a truce deal with Hamas.

Senior Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq also announced that the resistance movement is reaching a ceasefire agreement with the Zionist regimes and the details of the agreement will be announced by the Qatari and Egyptian authorities in the coming hours.

He said the Israeli side, especially the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been delaying the ceasefire talks.

The resistance is unified in politics and the field, and the ceasefire agreement includes all resistance groups, he explained, adding that the release of Zionist war prisoners will be done in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

At least 13,300 Palestinians, including 5,600 children and 3,550 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Zionist regime’s war on the coastal enclave on October 7

