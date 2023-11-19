Gaza death toll rises to 12,300

The office released the figures on Saturday night, saying that the death toll includes 5,000 children and 3,300 women.

It also said that Israel’s air campaign has left 30,000 Gazans injured, mostly women and children.

The Gaza Media Office meanwhile put the number of Palestinians killed in an Israeli air attack on the UN-run al-Fakhoora school at 200. Many Palestinians had taken shelter at the school located in Gaza’s largest refugee camp, Jabalia, in the northern part of the territory.

It said that the regime withdrew 500 patients from Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, which is the largest medical complex in the blockaded territory, on Saturday morning despite the fact that they were in urgent need of medical treatment.

The office, in its report, said that 60% of residential buildings in Gaza have been partially or completely destroyed in Israeli airstrikes and artillery since the war broke out on October 7.

