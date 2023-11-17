Netanyahu removal from power and Israel challenges

Netanyahu's problem did not start with the implementation of the Al-Aqsa storm operation, but there has been a trend of dissatisfaction against him in Israel in the past, Majid Safataj wrote to ILNA.

" Before the operation of Hamas against Israel, we also saw that there were large-scale demonstrations against Netanyahu, and these protests have now reached the point where the families of Israeli prisoners and those who were killed have risen against Netanyahu, and now the discussion of Netanyahu's removal has been raised,” he noted.

If Netanyahu is removed from the prime ministership of Israel, the suspicion of his legal cases and courts in Tel Aviv will increase, he said, adding that in parallel with this process, it should be noted that the difference between Netanyahu and Biden is clear and obvious.

The United States is also worried about the political developments inside Israel and does not know what is going to happen in the occupied territories after Netanyahu, he emphasized.

