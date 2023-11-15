Israel seeks to occupied north of Gaza: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Ali Asqar Zargar said that about 40 days after the war between Hamas and Israel, Tel Aviv's policy towards Gaza is still unclear.

The fact that it was said that temporary camps should be established in the south of Gaza can somehow be considered a deception scenario for the evacuation of the north of Gaza, he added.

In other words, Israel's ultimate goal in this scenario is to evacuate northern Gaza and annex it to the occupied territories, the expert emphasized.

