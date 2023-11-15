Ansar Allah confirms missile attack on Israeli regime targets

The statement revealed that the missiles targeted Eilat, located in the southernmost region of occupied Palestine.

In addition to the missile attack, the Houthi Movement disclosed that a drone attack had been carried out 24 hours earlier on the same location.

The Yemeni group also said that it would not hesitate to attack Israeli ships in the Red Sea or any other location. They stated that these attacks would continue until the Zionist regime ceased its violations in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has confirmed the attacks.

