Palestinian resistance rocket attack on Zionist settlements

Before this, the alarm of the sound of firing rockets and rockets was heard in the Zionist settlements around the Gaza Strip.

According to this report, the sirens were sounded in "Eilat" and several other Zionist settlements around Gaza.

In this connection, Yoav Gallant, the Minister of War of the Zionist regime, in a meeting with the heads of the local councils of the towns around Gaza, said, "They must be ready for a one-year war."

He said that the residents of Sderot cannot return to their homes.

