Arab expert outlines reasons for Western passivity toward Gaza War

"Uncertainty" is the biggest challenge and crisis that Israel is facing at the current time, Tamer Ajrami told ILNA.

Of course, this uncertainty in various fields presents its critical and challenging manifestations for Israel, he added.

Israel is also facing serious uncertainties in the economic field, he said, adding that according to Israel’s own statistics, now about 18% of the active workforce of this regime has left the cycle of economic activity.

He emphasized that “Western governments are so caught up in the mire of Israeli networks and lobbies that they basically do not have the practical freedom to adopt independent positions.”

endNewsMessage1