Jordan parliament calls for reviewing Amman’s agreements with Tel Aviv

During the House’s Monday session, Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ahmed Safadi urged the Legal Committee to review Amman's agreements with Tel Aviv. His call was unanimously approved by parliament, Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

According to Al Mayadeen, Safadi also suggested filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court regarding the Israeli regime’s war crimes in Gaza, calling on Arab and Islamic parliaments to follow suit.

The speaker also announced plans to coordinate with the Jordanian government and armed forces to raise the number of field hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Safadi meanwhile criticized those questioning resistance groups’ decisions, saying that the groups have the right to make choices without foreign interference.

