Actions of the Islamic Summut are not effective: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Abbas Parvardeh wondered about the late holding of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Riyadh, saying that why should Islamic countries, which consider themselves bound by moral-human issues, hold this meeting after a month of bombardment of Gaza and the displacement of nearly two million people?

Unfortunately, there is not much convergence on the issues of Islamic countries in this organization; because some of these countries generally do not have common interests, and only the word Islam has kept this organization up until now, the expert noted.

He emphasized that “look at the position of important Islamic countries, especially countries like Turkey, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. It is very cautious, passive, and expedient.”

He added that the track record of the conferences of Islamic countries has shown that the holding of this union or conference cannot be very effective.

