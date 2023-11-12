Washington seeks tension management with China: Expert

Washington seeks to implement a level of tension management with the Chinese, Mehdi Motaharnia told ILNA, referring to China's request for a comprehensive improvement of relations with the United States.

The U.S. wants to get closer to China so that it can control it, he said, adding that this is while America has a specific anti-Chinese plan to guide public opinion inside and outside of its own territory and is advancing it based on its own strategies.

The Chinese want to stay away from "America's horns" so as not to be hit by Washington at once, the expert noted.

