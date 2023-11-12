Gaza war major blow to Zionist plans for normalization of relations: Nasrallah

Nasrallah said on Saturday that from now on the regional nations will take a much tougher stance in rejecting this normalization.

Noting that the US is managing the war in Gaza war, Nasrallah said that by committing crimes against civilian people, the Zionist regime has inflicted a severe blow on its own body.

He said that the aggressions in Gaza are dangerous, big, unprecedented developments that are indicative of the brutal revenge of the Zionist regime.

Nasrallah also hailed the operations of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq in targeting US military bases in Syria and Iraq which took place in support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

He noted that after October 7, Israel is different from its previous version. He added that future developments will prove this fact.

