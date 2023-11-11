World will be more insecure than before: Expert

Evaluating Russia's withdrawal from the Treaty of Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, Hassan Beheshtipour told ILNA that the political and security order of the world is threatened in general and we must witness new agreements in the world from now on.

After the Ukraine war, we saw that Germany and England increased their military budget in order to expand their nuclear and weapons modernization, he noted.

These components show that the current world will be much more insecure than the past, which is caused by Russia and America, the expert added.

