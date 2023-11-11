Zionist regime attacks Gaza with phosphorous bombs

The planes of the Zionist regime have been insanely bombing the area, the sources reported.

Also, reports indicated intense clashes between resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces around al-Shifa Hospital.

On the other hand, the tanks of the Zionist regime have also entered this area and are planning to advance, but until now they have been blocked by the resistance fighters.

The lives of thousands of people are at risk in al-Shifa Hospital, and at any moment, the Zionist occupiers may carry out another brutal attack against this hospital, the sources said.

