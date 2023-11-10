Hamas calls for worldwide rallies against Israeli regime

Hamas issued a statement, renewing calls on “nations, the Arab and Islamic world, as well as freedom-seekers across the globe”, to increase their measures and fill the streets in all cities and capitals in a show of support for the Palestinians’ rights, Palestine’s Shehab news agency reported.

The resistance movement urged “strong action” in support of the liberation of the Palestinian land, the return of Palestinians to their homeland, and their right to decide their fate.

Hamas also called for strong action to condemn “the occupiers’ attack” and the US’s unwavering support for the Israeli regime.

The movement called for protests across the world on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Demonstrators in different countries, from the US to Europe and West Asia, have held rallies on various occasions since the Gaza war broke out on October 7 when Hamas launched its unprecedented operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israeli positions from the Gaza Strip in response to more than seven decades of occupation and brutalities by the regime.

Israel has retaliated by conducting relentless airstrikes on Gaza and expanding a ground operation there, targeting hospitals and other residential buildings that have left more than 10,500 Palestinians dead, mostly women and children.

endNewsMessage1