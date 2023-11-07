South Africa recalls diplomats from Israel as Gaza war intensifies

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor made the announcement on Monday, saying that the recall was to determine "whether there is any potential for you to be of assistance and whether the continued relationship is actually able to be sustained in all terms,” Reuters reported.

The top diplomat, according to Reuters, also said that her country is “extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians” in Gaza, describing the Israeli response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 offensive as “collective punishment” of Palestinians.

Last week, Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors to Israel for negotiations because of the growing number of civilian deaths caused by the regime’s attacks in Gaza. Bolivia meanwhile said that it was cutting ties with the regime.

