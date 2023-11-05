Israeli protesters renew calls on Netanyahu to resign over Gaza war​

The latest rallies were held in Tel Aviv and occupied Al-Quds on Saturday, November 4. The protesters in the occupied city gathered outside Netanyahu’s apartment, according to Israeli media.

The protesters in both cities called for the release of the captives Hamas captured during its Al-Aqsa Storm operation, holding Netanyahu responsible for their captivity.

Videos circulated online showed the demonstrators with placards calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.

Other videos showed Israeli police clashing with the demonstrators as they tried to break up the crowds in both cities.

Similar rallies have taken place in the past weeks, demanding Netanyahu resign over the issue of the captives, which has also created rifts among the regime’s officials, with a number of them already stepping down.

