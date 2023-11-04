Israeli regime bombs entrance of Gaza's Shifa hospital

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the manager of the hospital, said that a number of medical staff and rescue workers were also martyred in this bombing.

The Ministry of Health of Gaza announced that the number of martyrs due to the operation of the Zionist regime in Gaza has reached 9,227 people.

'Ashraf al-Qadara', the spokesperson of the Gaza Ministry of Health, stated that 3,826 of the martyrs are children and 2,405 are women.

This official of the Ministry of Health of Gaza announced the number of wounded in the operation of the Zionist regime in Gaza as 23,516 people.

According to this report, 2,100 residents of Gaza, including 1,200 children, are still under the rubble.

endNewsMessage1