West seeks to change the structure of Middle East: Expert

Evaluating the reasons for sending German troops to Lebanon, Hassan Hani Zadeh told ILNA that in the current situation, we are witnessing a kind of campaign by America and European countries to change the structure of the Middle East.

In the current situation, Israel seeks to put the plan of forced displacement of Palestinians on its agenda, the expert noted.

If Israel's plan to resettle the people of Gaza becomes operational, it will without a doubt cause new problems in the Middle East, and Egypt has also realized this danger, Hani Zadeh emphasized.

