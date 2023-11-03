Bahrain cuts off economic ties with Israel, recalls ambassador: Parliament

According to Al Mayadeen, the Bahraini House of Representatives stressed that the country’s ambassador was also recalled from Tel Aviv in response to the ongoing barbaric crimes committed by the regime against Gaza.

The Bahraini government has not yet adopted a position in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Thursday that so far 9,061 people, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, have been killed in Israeli assaults on the besieged enclave.

The Gaza-based Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm on October 7 in response to intensified crimes by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. In response, the Zionist regime launched a campaign of death and destruction against Gaza.

