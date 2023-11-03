Hamas chief: Zionist enemy was defeated both on October 7, ground attack on Gaza

During a video message on Wednesday, Haniyeh described the war in Gaza as a significant war between Nazis plus colonialists against freedom seeker nations and peace-loving ones.

He underlined that the Zionist regime is committing massacres in the Gaza war to cover its own defeat on October 7 against the Hamas resistance movement.

The Zionist regime is committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians, Haniyeh said adding that "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat".

Haniyeh noted that the Hamas resistance movement has repeatedly warned international parties that Netanyahu's continued aggression against al-Aqsa Mosque will not go unanswered.

Referring to the insane activities of Netanyahu in killing thousands of civilians in Gaza, the Hamas chief emphasized that the Zionist enemy will pay dearly to realize its mistake, including that the lives of a number of its prisoners in Gaza will be endangered.

Haniyeh highlighted that the region and the world will not have peace and security until the Palestinian people achieve their legitimate rights.

