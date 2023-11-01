​Arabs inaction towards Palestinians rooted in Abraham Accords: Expert

Evaluating the reasons for Arab countries' inaction toward the Gaza crisis, Ali Asqar Zargar told ILNA that all these issues are rooted in the past and the Abraham Accords.

He continued that Washington and Tel Aviv, especially during the presidency of Donald Trump, tried their best to erase Palestine from the public mind.

The expert noted that the fact that Israel is seen to be seeking to evict the Palestinians from Gaza goes back to Tel Aviv's grand policy and strategy in order to stabilize its presence in this region.

He added that if this happens, the West Bank will undoubtedly be the next point that Israel clears, of which the Palestinian Authority is well aware.

endNewsMessage1