News code : ۱۴۱۳۷۳۹
11 Israeli regime soldiers killed in ground offensive in Gaza: Local media
An Israeli newspaper entitled Haaretz has confirmed the death of 11 Israeli soldiers during the ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, including nine soldiers who were in an armored carrier that was struck by an anti-tank missile.
The Israeli army said Wednesday that nine soldiers were killed on Tuesday in the northern Gaza Strip when the armored personnel carrier they were in was hit by an anti-tank missile, Haaretz wrote on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, two soldiers from the Israeli forces were killed during ground operations in Gaza, it further noted.