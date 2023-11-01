Bolivia breaks off diplomatic ties with Zionist regime

In response to the Zionist regime's recent attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Bolivia said on Tuesday it had broken diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime, while neighbors Colombia and Chile recalled their ambassadors to Tel Aviv for consultations, according to Reuters.

The South American country "decided to break diplomatic relations with the Israeli state in repudiation and condemnation of the aggressive and disproportionate Israeli military offensive taking place in the Gaza Strip," Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said at a press conference, the source added.

"We reject the war crimes being committed in Gaza. We support international initiatives to guarantee humanitarian aid, in compliance with international law," Bolivian President Arce said on social media on Monday.

Bolivia cut diplomatic ties with the regime in 2009 under the government of leftist President Evo Morales, also in protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

In 2020, the government of right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez reestablished ties.

In continuation of its brutal attacks against Palestinian citizens and civilians in various areas of the Gaza Strip, the Zionist army bombarded the Jabalia camp in the north of this area on Tuesday night, and dozens of civilians were martyred and injured as a result of this terrorist act.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has condemned the attack of the Zionist regime on the Jabalia camp.

