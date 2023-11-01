Happy Children in DPR Korea

-National Flag and Children in the DPRK

Children’s love for their national flag is growing day by day in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

They like wearing clothes with the national flag emblazoned on them in everyday life. On national commemorative days and holidays you can see, wherever you are, children in pretty clothes flying the national flag.

The national flag reflected in the eyes of the younger generation flutters, promising a bright future of the country.

-Concert of Child Prodigies

The Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace and the Pyongyang Students and Children’s Palace in Pyongyang, the capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, hosted a concert of members of their art groups in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. The concert gave a glimpse into the advantages of the country’s education system.

-Folk Games Popular among Children

There are many folk games for children in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In the country, children are encouraged to play folk games so as to train themselves physically and mentally and develop the habit of valuing the might of the collective. Folk games are played regularly, but on folk festivals they are organized as part of local celebrations.

endNewsMessage1