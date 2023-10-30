Israeli 3-week incursions into West Bank leaves 114 martyrs

According to the Al-Mayadeen TV network, since the onset of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Zionist regime, Israeli armed forces and settlers killed 114 Palestinians and injured hundreds more in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli forces have also arrested 1,030 Palestinians in different areas of the West Bank since October 7, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

Other reports show that at least 1.5 million Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip are now displaced and grappling with difficult conditions.

News sources also reported that nearly two thousand Palestinians are missing as a result of the Zionist regime's war crimes, half of them children.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip declared on Sunday morning that the number of martyrs from the 22 days of Israeli relentless strikes has reached at least 8,005 nearly half of them are children, and the number of the injured is 20,000.

On October 7, Palestinian resistance fighters launched a surprise attack called Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against some positions of the occupying Israeli regime; then, the regime shut down all crossings into the Gaza Strip, leaving 2.3 million Gaza residents without electricity, food, and medicine, and started nonstop bombardment of residential neighborhoods and medical centers in the besieged area.

Since Friday night, Israeli troops with the support of tanks have kicked off three failed attempts to occupy some districts of the Gaza Strip, but they faced embarrassing defeat each time and suffered heavy casualties before retreating.

