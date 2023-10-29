​Expert explains goals and reasons for escalation of Israeli attacks on Gaza

Speaking to ILNA, Hadi Afghahi said that the issue of a ground attack on Gaza was raised by Israel in the past, but in the meantime, obstacles stopped the advance of the Zionists.

Netanyahu is not sure that he can start and finish a large-scale operation with a positive outcome in any direction, he added.

He continued that according to the United States, the first goal of the ground operation in Gaza is the release of the hostages, but Israel seeks to restore its reputation and persuade public opinion in the occupied territories.

“It is not known how many weeks or months the current war will last, and the question is whether the residents of the occupied lands have the ability to withstand the current conditions and face the attacks or not?” he noted.