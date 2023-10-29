'Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks exceeds 8K'

In a statement on Sunday, the Gaza Health Ministry stated that the aggression by the Zionist regime has resulted in the martyrdom of 8,000, nearly half of whom are children.

Earlier, the Gaza Health Ministry had announced that the death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,703, and 20,000 Palestinians were wounded.

On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise operation, dubbed Al-Aqsa Storm, outside Gaza after Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in recent days and a record number of Palestinians were killed by the Zionist regime in recent months.

The Zionist regime responded by pounding the besieged Gaza Strip after formally declaring war against the Palestinian Hamas group.