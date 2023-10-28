Israel failure is due to strength of Palestinian resistance: Expert

Evaluating the latest developments between Hamas and Israel, Majid Safataj told ILNA that one of the reasons for the failure of the Israeli army in dominating Gaza is the increase in the operational and intelligence capabilities of Hamas and other Palestinian resistance movements compared to the past.

In the current situation, the West is looking to get rid of the current predicament, he noted, adding that but their problem is that this crisis should be resolved in a dignified way so that the image of Tel Aviv and Washington is not tarnished in terms of politics and security.

Based on this, the West and Israel are trying to use the capacity of the countries in the region and propose a plan whose output will be a reasonable situation based on their interests and strategies, he noted.