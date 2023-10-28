UN General Assembly approves draft resolution of Arab states on Gaza

This resolution was approved on Friday night with 120 votes in favor against 14 votes against and 45 abstentions.

The Zionist regime and the United States have voted against this resolution.

This resolution was approved in the General Assembly after the Security Council tried four times to approve the resolution but failed.

Before the vote, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said that voting against this resolution "means approving this war and brutal killing".

He wrote on X social network: Millions of people watch every voting session and history will judge this.

As concerns over the escalation of the war have grown, the UN General Assembly in its resolution stressed the "importance of preventing further instability and escalation of violence in the region".

This forum also asks "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and all those who have influence over the parties to work to achieve this goal".

The General Assembly also declared that it "resolutely rejects any attempt to forcibly transfer Palestinian civilians".