Gaza under bombardment of Zionist army from ground and sky

According to Palestinian media, Israeli warplanes targeted the north and center of the Gaza Strip with heavy attacks.

Warships of the Zionist regime also targeted areas in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, some sources reported a fierce conflict between the resistance and the occupiers in the north of the Gaza Strip.

It is also reported that 6 anti-armor missiles have been fired at the tanks of the Zionist regime in the border strip of the Gaza Strip.

Al Jazeera's reporter reported the martyrdom and wounding of a number of Palestinians in the bombing of Jaffa Street in Gaza City.