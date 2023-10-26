Europe seeks to repair Israel's defeat: Expert

Evaluating the reasons for the French President's plan to create military alliances against Hamas, Ahmad Ardestani said that the operation of Hamas has been to such an extent that the West has also been shocked and now Europe and the United States are seeking comfort, and trying to gain the support of Tel Aviv.

He explained that Emmanuel Macron's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories shows that Paris wants to calm Netanyahu down and push him towards a ceasefire.

The proposal of the French president to form a military coalition against Hamas shows that Elysee is looking for an alternative plan to appease Israel, he noted, adding that "I believe that Israel will not attack Gaza by land; because the logic of the governments of the Middle East and beyond the region does not accept such an incident against civilians."