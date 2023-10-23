Expert outlines 3 reasons for postponing Israel's ground attack on Gaza

Mohammad Jafar Razavi told ILNA that postponing the ground attack on Gaza three times shows that there are obstacles to Israel initiating the ground invasion.

The first obstacle is the reaction of the resistance if Israel enters Gaza, he said, adding that the second obstacle will be the issue of US support.

“In the meantime, it should be understood that the third concern is the development of the war and its spread to the region, and I believe that Israel considers this to be the main reason for stopping the ground attack on Gaza,” the expert added.

Razavi also emphasized that in other words, the fear of spreading the war in the region has caused Israel to postpone its ground attack on Gaza for the third time.

He continued that “because they know that if such an action is taken, the front of resistance throughout the region will target the interests of Israel and the United States.”