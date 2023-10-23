Death toll of Zionist crimes in Gaza climbs to 4,651

A Sunday Al-Jazeera report cited figures by the Gazan Ministry of Health which said that as many as 1,873 children, 1,023 women, and 187 elderly people are among those martyred.

The report added that 14,245 people have also been wounded in the Zionist brutal attacks against the densely populated Palestinian region.

As many as 1,450 people, including 800 children, have also been reported to be still under the rubble.

The Zionist regime committed 24 different crimes over the past 24 hours in Gaza which have martyred 266 people, including 117 people, the report said.

Governmental data from Gaza suggested that about 50 percent of the houses in the region have been damaged as a result of the Zionist attacks.

It added that 70 percent of the residents of Gaza have been forced to leave their houses and are living in 220 centers.