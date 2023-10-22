Zionist regime bombs 26 mosques in Gaza

According to Palestinian media outlets, the occupying regime has bombed mosques, hospitals, and even churches in its all-out air strikes.

The Zionist regime’s fighter jets targeted the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius in Gaza on Thursday night, which left several people martyred and injured.

On October 17, the Zionists attacked Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, where residents had taken refuge from the regime's relentless air strikes, and the attack left 800 martyred.

While the Palestinian fighters continue to inflict unprecedented blows on the Zionist regime, the number of Palestinian martyrs mounted to nearly 4500 due to relentless bombardments of residential areas as well as religious and healthcare centers in the Gaza Strip on the fifteenth day of Operation Al-Aqsa Strom.

The Gaza Health Ministry also declared that over 13,000 Palestinians were injured in Israeli air strikes on Gaza over the past 15 days, pouring Western-donated bombs, especially the US ones, and that over 1,000 people are still missing, mostly children and women.