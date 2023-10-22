Iraqi Islamic Resistance claims drone attack on US base in northern Iraq

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance issued a statement on Saturday night, saying that it had targeted the Al-Harir Air Base with two drones, Pal Today news website reported.

There was no immediate report on possible damage or casualties caused by the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iraqi Islamic Resistance claimed another attack on a US base in western Iraq. The group said that it had launched rocket and missile attacks on Ain al-Assad air base in Anbar province.

Iraq’s resistance groups have threatened to target American bases in Iraq and elsewhere in retaliation for the Zionist regime’s ongoing war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which they say is being supported by the United States.

The Nujaba Movement warned on Saturday that it would target US bases and interests across the region to punish Washington over its support of the Israeli regime’s killing of Palestinian children in Gaza.

The movement said that its drones and missiles would fly over “the enemy’s settlements and bases” if the Israeli regime launched its ground invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Nujaba said that it will stand by the resistance groups in Lebanon and Palestine until “full victory” is achieved.