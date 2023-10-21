Israel has no specific plan to enter Gaza by land: Expert

Evaluating the latest developments in the region, Amir Houshang Mirkooshesh told ILNA that in the current situation when Hamas and Israel are involved in the war in Gaza, the United States has two major concerns, firstly, the spread of the conflict throughout the Middle East and secondly, the intensification of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“Accordingly, I believe that the management of the current conflict is in the hands of the United States because Israel's ground incursion into Gaza can disrupt the situation,” the expert added.

In my opinion, there is no clear strategic plan for the ground entry into Gaza by the Israeli army, he said, adding that the balance has been messed up by Hamas and set against the interests of Israel.