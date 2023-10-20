Western theatrics on human rights revealed to the world: Expert

Speaking to ILNA, Hossein Kanani Moqadam said that the Zionist regime is a terrorist and criminal regime that has committed war crimes many times throughout the history of its existence.

The Zionist regime seeks to create a scorched earth in Gaza, he said, adding that Palestinians are no longer alone and an Islamic world are supporting them.

Evaluating the the dual human rights behavior of Western countries and the U.S. regarding the issue of Palestine and Gaza, the expert noted that “this theater played by the Westerners has been completely revealed to the people and they can no longer use this hypocrisy and duplicity against the nations.”

The expert emphasized that Russia, China and the countries that have veto power in the Security Council must pass resolutions to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime and act to punish them.