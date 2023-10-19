Protesters rally in London, elsewhere in solidarity with Gaza

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, chanting slogans against Israel and calling on Western governments to stop supporting the regime.

Also in Europe, university students held a demonstration in Toulouse, southern France on Wednesday. Waving Palestinian flags, the demonstrators condemned the Israeli regime’s brutal killing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and demanded an end to the bombardment of the territory which is under a total blockade by the regime.

And here in West Asia, the streets of the Iraqi capital Baghdad were filled with people who came out in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Protesters in Baghdad chanted slogans against the Zionist regime and its biggest ally, the United States. They denounced the regime’s crimes against Palestinians, particularly its Tuesday night airstrike on the al-Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza.

The Wednesday rally in Baghdad was the latest in a series of protests against the Israeli regime since it launched its war on Gaza on October 7.

Wednesday also saw protests in other countries including Iran, Turkiye, Morocco, Lebanon and the US, among others, against the Israeli regime’s brutalities against the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.