Expert outlines aims of Biden’s visit to Israel

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Ali Bigdeli said that Joe Biden's trip to the occupied territories primarily has political and especially electoral purposes.

The expert added that “Biden’s visit takes place while there is a disagreement between the political and military authorities of Israel and the United States over the ground attack on Gaza, and there is even a discussion of the inability of the Israeli army to carry out a long-term war.”

I believe that Biden visits Israel primarily because he does not want another center of crisis to form in the Middle East on the eve of the 2024 US presidential election and he wants to prevent Israeli generals from implementing a new scenario, he noted.

Secondly, it should be noted that by calming down the situation, Biden wants to prevent the implementation of Lebanon's Hezbollah operations in the north of the occupied territories, he emphasized.

Thirdly, Bide is traveling to Israel in order to be able to re-open the case for the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia and use it as an electoral card to gain the support of the Jewish lobby, the expert said. Therefore, it should be said that his trip is considered a control trip, he noted.