Death toll of Israeli regime attack on Gaza climbs to 3,200

​The Ministry of Health of the State of Palestine (MOH) has announced that the number of Palestinian civilians killed by Zionist forces has increased to 3,200.

 The ongoing operation by the Palestinian Resistance movement, known as Al Aqsa Storm, has reached its 12th day.

IRNA on Wednesday quoted Samanews saying that, 11,000 Palestinians have sustained injuries due to these attacks over the past 12 days.

According to the report by MOH, most of the martyrs are children and women.

On Tuesday, the Zionist regime bombed Al-Mamdani Hospital in Gaza and as a result of this criminal act, according to news sources, more than 500 Palestinians were martyred in this hospital.

