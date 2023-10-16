Expert criticizes Israel attacks on civilians, UN silence

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Ali Mohammad Namazi said that with respect to all the crimes committed against the Palestinians, we have never seen America, Europe, and the international forums take a clear stand and condemn it.

It is unimaginable that in today's world, where the slogan of human rights is chanted, an occupation regime will come and cut off water, electricity, gas, and basic, necessary, and minimal services, and no one will care, he added.

Western countries do not seriously talk about the fact that civilian lives should not be put in danger, he said, adding that the UN Security Council should quickly hold a meeting and issue a resolution and not allow the attacks to continue, but no serious action has been taken yet.