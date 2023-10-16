Hezbollah says strikes another Israeli military base

Hezbollah said that its precision-guided missiles struck the military base in the town of Hanita.

The retaliatory strike was triggered by a series of Israeli attacks targeting journalists, leading to the tragic death of journalist Issam Abdullah and injuries to several others.

Two Merkava tanks and an armored personnel carrier were targeted, resulting in casualties among Israeli forces.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah said it had hit Israeli military outposts in Lebanon’s occupied Shebaa Farms, using guided missiles.

Israeli media reported one fatality and three injuries following the missile strike by Hezbollah.

The Israeli regime has been pounding the besieged Gaza Strip for nine days following Operation Al-Aqsa Storm of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on October 7.