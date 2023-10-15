Death toll climbs to 2,329 in Israeli attack on Gaza

The Zionist regime army, seemingly at a loss, has begun to target mosques, residential buildings, medical facilities, and locations where displaced Palestinians have sought refuge in Gaza.

Attempts by Israel to halt the Resistance operation in the occupied territories have proven unsuccessful. Officials appear taken aback by their inability to overcome the Resistance fighters.

As per the most recent official reports, 9,042 Palestinians have sustained injuries due to these attacks over the past nine days.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has declared that the Zionist regime is committing genocide in full view of the global community.