Hezbollah attacks Israeli military outposts in Lebanon’s Occupied Shebaa Farms

In a statement issued on Saturday, The Islamic Resistance movement Hezbollah confirmed that its groups had attacked on the same day at 15:15 (Local Time) the Israeli military outposts in Lebanon’s occupied Shebaa Farms.

It noted that the targeted sites were Al-Radar, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, Zibdin, Al-Sammaqa, and Ramtha.

The Resistance fighters fired precision missiles and mortar shells, hitting the Zionist outposts directly and precisely, according to the statement.

The Hezbollah attack came in response to the Zionist regime bombardment of the suburbs of a number of Lebanese border towns.