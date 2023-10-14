News code : ۱۴۰۶۹۶۹
UN opposes Zionists' evacuation order in Northern Gaza
The United Nations has said that the Zionist regime called for the evacuation of 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza within the next 24 hours, describing the order as “impossible”.
“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” the UN reacted to the order in a statement on Friday.
“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”
According to Al-Manar television broadcaster, during three last hours, 120 Palestinians were martyred across the Gaza Strips.