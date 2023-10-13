U.S. worried about Hezbollah war with Israel: Expert

The need for negotiation is still felt to resolve the crisis between Palestine and Israel, and the situation can be controlled in any way possible with this model of negotiation, Ferydoon Majlesi told ILNA.

Without a doubt, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will be the main members of the future negotiations regarding the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian groups, and practically, with the Arab countries of the region coming to the fore, this situation should move towards the end of the war, he added.

The expert emphasized that a nationwide negotiation should be held and the two-state solution should be put on the agenda again.

“America is worried that Lebanon's Hezbollah will launch massive attacks from the north of Israel or that the issue of a ground attack will be raised, but the point here is that we must understand that Israel's military hegemony and its invincibility are now being questioned,” he noted.

He concluded that the fact is that the blow to Israel's dignity has been so deep and widespread that Tel Aviv has practically fallen into a distinct shock.